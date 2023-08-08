Cybersecurity Study Reveals Audio-based Password Hacks

A recent study has uncovered a concerning security vulnerability. Researchers have discovered that using deep learning technology, hackers can determine passwords by simply listening to the way people type on their keyboards. The study demonstrated that a deep learning system achieved an impressive 93 percent accuracy rate in logging keystrokes by monitoring the sound of an individual typing on an Apple Mac keyboard.

This audio-based hack has alarming implications. It could potentially infect mobile devices and eavesdrop on typing whenever they are in proximity to a computer. To defense against this threat, researchers advise individuals to periodically change their typing styles to confuse potential audio-based password hacks.

Cybersecurity experts emphasize that this hacking technique could become a significant problem in the future. It underlines the importance of using stronger and more complex passwords to protect sensitive information. One of the unexpected aspects of audio-based password hacks is that people tend to underestimate the risk. The sounds of keyboard keystrokes are often overlooked, and victims of such attacks typically focus on hiding their screens, neglecting to consider the sound their keyboard makes while typing sensitive information.

This type of hack poses a considerable risk, as it can easily capture a person’s password solely by listening to the sound of their keyboard. Furthermore, the audio-based hack has the potential to capture sounds from nearby keyboards as well. As a precaution, it may be advisable to avoid using mechanical keyboards that produce distinct sounds.

In response to the growing number of cybersecurity threats, many companies are turning to Passkeys as an alternative to traditional passwords. Passkeys are physical objects that grant access to accounts, eliminating the need for passwords altogether. This approach aims to enhance security and protect against various hacking techniques, including audio-based attacks.