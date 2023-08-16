New Technology Enables Cost-Effective Targeted RNA Sequencing

Researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a versatile and cost-effective technology for targeted sequencing of full-length RNA molecules. The technology, known as TEQUILA-seq, has the potential to accelerate the discovery of new diagnostics and treatments. The details of this technology are described in a paper published in Nature Communications.

Alternative splicing is a process in which an RNA molecule can be cut and joined in different ways before being translated into a protein. This process allows a single gene to encode multiple proteins. Dysregulation of alternative splicing can lead to disease, particularly in conditions like cancer. Understanding how alternative splicing contributes to disease requires an accurate account of all the RNA molecules, known as “transcript isoforms,” that originate from a single gene.

Long-read RNA sequencing platforms are able to sequence RNA molecules over 10,000 bases in length, capturing the entirety of transcript isoforms. However, these platforms have limited sequencing yield, which hinders their widespread adoption. Targeted sequencing, a strategy that enriches specific nucleic acid sequences of interest before sequencing, can enhance coverage of predefined targets. However, the cost and complexity of target capture have presented barriers to wider use.

The TEQUILA-seq technology addresses these challenges by being both cost-effective and user-friendly. It utilizes single-stranded DNA oligonucleotides designed to tile across all annotated exons of target genes. These oligonucleotides are amplified using a strand displacement amplification method. Full-length cDNAs are synthesized from poly(A)+ RNAs and hybridized with TEQUILA probes. Upon capture and washing, the cDNA-to-probe hybrids are immobilized to streptavidin magnetic beads, isolating the target sequences.

TEQUILA-seq offers a powerful strategy for elucidating the RNA repertoire of predefined gene sets. Compared to existing technologies for targeted sequencing of full-length RNA molecules, TEQUILA-seq is cost-effective and easy to use. Users can adapt the technology for different research and clinical purposes and select specific genes for sequencing. This technology has the potential to enhance the discovery of new diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for various diseases.