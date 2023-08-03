Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Image Interpolation: A Breakthrough in Research

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer in numerous fields, including Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision. Tremendous progress has been made in image creation and manipulation, but one aspect that still requires further exploration is the interpolation between two input images.

To tackle this issue, a team of researchers from MIT CSAIL has proposed a novel strategy that utilizes latent diffusion models for high-quality image interpolations. The researchers suggest working within the generative model’s latent space by interpolating between the latent representations of the input images. This process occurs at progressively lower levels of noise, affecting the appearance of the resulting image.

The researchers also incorporated textual descriptions into the interpolation procedure by converting them into visual features through textual inversion. Additionally, subject poses are intentionally included to ensure more consistent and realistic interpolations. These subject poses provide information about the positioning and orientation of objects or people in the photos.

To determine the best interpolation, the proposed approach generates multiple candidate interpolations that can be evaluated using CLIP, a neural network that comprehends image and text content. Based on specific needs or user preferences, the most suitable interpolation can be selected.

The researchers have successfully demonstrated that their method produces believable interpolations in various scenarios. Conventional quantitative metrics such as FID are inadequate for evaluating the quality of interpolations due to their unique characteristics. The introduced pipeline is easily implementable, providing flexibility through text conditioning, noise scheduling, and manual selection of candidate interpolations.

This study sheds light on the significance of addressing the problem of image interpolation and highlights the effectiveness of utilizing latent diffusion models. The findings pave the way for further advancements in this area, offering promising prospects for AI-driven image manipulations and creations.