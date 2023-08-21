Arrays of Tiny Crystals Offer Efficient Wireless Energy

A group of scientists from the University of Colorado at Boulder has developed a new photomechanical material that can convert light energy into mechanical work without the need for heat or electricity. This innovative material has the potential to revolutionize various industries, including robotics, aerospace, and biomedical devices.

The material is composed of small organic crystals that can bend and lift objects when exposed to light. Unlike previous attempts at using photochemical reactions, this new material is more durable and responsive, making it ideal for applications requiring quick response and heavy lifting capabilities. The researchers achieved this by incorporating arrays of tiny organic crystals within a polymer material, which enhances their durability and energy production. The crystals’ orientation allows them to perform tasks such as bending or lifting objects when exposed to light.

The potential applications for this technology are vast. It can be used to wirelessly control or power robots and vehicles, eliminating the need for cumbersome thermal management systems and heavy electrical components. The researchers also aim to improve the efficiency of converting light into mechanical work, maximizing the amount of energy produced compared to the input.

While there is still work to be done to improve efficiency, this study is an important step in the right direction. The researchers have provided a roadmap for further advancements in the coming years. By harnessing the power of arrays of tiny crystals, the vision of guiding airborne drones with laser beam energy becomes closer to reality.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the University of Colorado at Boulder. The lead author of the study is Wenwen Xu, a former postdoctoral researcher in Professor Ryan Hayward’s group. The research also involved collaborators from the University of California Riverside and Stanford University.

This development has the potential to revolutionize the way we harness and utilize energy, making wireless and remotely controlled systems more efficient and sustainable.