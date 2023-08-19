Trinity Quantum Physicists Successfully Simulate Super Diffusion on IBM Quantum Computer

Trinity’s quantum physicists have collaborated with IBM Dublin to simulate super diffusion in a system of interacting quantum particles on a quantum computer. This achievement marks a significant step in performing challenging quantum transport calculations on quantum hardware, which could provide new insights in condensed matter physics and materials science.

The study was conducted using an early stage quantum computer with 27 superconducting qubits. The computer is physically located in IBM’s lab in Yorktown Heights, New York, but was programmed remotely from Dublin. Trinity’s Professor John Goold, who led the research, explains that simulating the dynamics of complex quantum systems with conventional computers is a daunting task, especially as the number of qubits increases exponentially.

By using a quantum computer to simulate quantum dynamics, the researchers were able to overcome the limitations of classical computers. In this study, the team focused on simulating spin chains, which are simplified models of complex materials used to understand magnetism. They specifically investigated the long-time behavior of spin excitations and transport in a Heisenberg chain model.

The successful simulation of super diffusion demonstrates the potential of quantum computers in tackling fundamental questions in physics. As quantum hardware continues to improve, this work paves the way for more advanced quantum transport calculations and opens up new possibilities for quantum simulations.

Quantum computing is an emerging technology with vast commercial applications expected in the coming decade. However, it also holds great promise for fundamental scientific research. Trinity’s collaboration with IBM Dublin sets the stage for further exploration of quantum simulations and their applicability in solving complex problems in various fields of science and technology.