The Intracellular Force Sensor: Measuring Forces and Strains within Cells

Cells are highly active and serve as power generators in the body. They produce physical forces that are essential for various bodily functions such as muscle contractions and respiration. While previous research has focused on measuring forces experienced by individual proteins, intracellular forces and mechanical strains have been difficult to measure.

Researchers from Tampere University and The Ohio State University have developed a micro-sized force sensor that can detect forces and strains within cells. The sensor consists of a rubber band-like material that changes color when stretched. Antibodies attached to the ends of the rubber band bind to the cellular target protein under study. By observing the elongation and color change of the rubber band under a microscope, researchers can measure the force or elongation of the protein.

This new force sensor, which is only about twenty nanometers in size, can be applied to a wide range of cell biology research and various target proteins. It allows for the measurement of forces in the nuclear membrane, between different proteins, and in the cell’s cytoskeleton. Previously unseen mechanics of the cell can now be visualized.

The technology has garnered interest from laboratories around the world, including Japan, India, Norway, and the United States. Its applications extend beyond basic research. Monitoring the mechanics of cancer and related processes from a new perspective can provide valuable insights. Cancer cells experience mechanical forces as they grow and spread, and understanding these forces can contribute to a better understanding of cancer development.

In addition to the force sensor, another recent study led by researchers from Tampere University refined expansion microscopy techniques. This combination of cell biology and signal processing expertise allows for the visualization of smaller details with super-resolution microscopy. By expanding the sample size, the details of small structures can be separated and observed. To improve resolution and contrast, the researchers used repeated fluorescent labeling of target proteins, allowing for a clearer image with less noise.

These advancements in force sensing and microscopy techniques open up new possibilities for understanding the mechanics of cells and diseases such as cancer. The studies conducted at Tampere University contribute to the ongoing progress in cell biology research and offer promising tools for future investigations.

