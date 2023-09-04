New Polling Data Reveals Prevalence of Long Covid in Ireland

A recent survey conducted by leading polling company Ireland Thinks, commissioned by Independent TD Denis Naughten, has revealed that over 192,000 adults in Ireland are believed to be experiencing symptoms of long Covid. This accounts for approximately 5.1% of the adult population in the country.

The survey found that 76% of those with long Covid symptoms reported a reduction in their ability to perform daily activities. Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom, affecting 68% of respondents, followed by shortness of breath (50%) and sleep problems (42%). Interestingly, memory problems were more frequently experienced by younger adults aged 18-34 (51%) compared to those over 65 (10%).

This latest survey shows a slight reduction in the prevalence of long Covid symptoms compared to a similar study conducted in November 2022, which found that 6% of adults in Ireland reported symptoms at that time. The significance of this decrease remains unclear.

Mr. Naughten is urging the government to collaborate with the Health Service Executive (HSE), patients, frontline clinicians, and other stakeholders to expedite the development of a national action plan for long Covid. He recommends classifying it as an occupational illness for frontline workers, allocating funding for specialist clinics, and recruiting specialized clinicians across the healthcare system.

The data from these surveys provides valuable insight into the community prevalence of long Covid in Ireland, as there is currently no defined treatment pathway for the condition. Further information is expected to be revealed later this year from an official HSE-commissioned survey on long Covid, which will offer a more comprehensive understanding of emerging trends.

It is important to address the urgent needs of individuals living with long Covid, especially considering that many are unable to return to work. For instance, two-thirds of patients attending the country’s only neurology clinic for long Covid have been unable to resume full-time employment.

In conclusion, the survey sheds light on the prevalence of long Covid symptoms in Ireland and emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach to its treatment and management. The government and healthcare system must allocate resources to establish specialized clinics and expedite access to cross-specialty treatment for these individuals.

Source: Ireland Thinks survey commissioned by Denis Naughten