Language Models like GPT-3 Outperform College Students in Analogy Tasks

Large-scale language models, such as GPT-3 and BERT, have the remarkable ability to generate sentences that closely resemble human language. These models utilize probabilities to arrange sentences and predict the next word, and have been successfully used in various tasks, including image generation and protein structure prediction.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles recently conducted a study to evaluate GPT-3’s performance in analogy tasks. Analogy tasks involve taking specific information and applying it to another context in order to predict an answer. The study used the “Raven Progressive Matrix,” a graphical problem that measures analogy ability.

The results were astonishing. GPT-3 successfully answered analogy questions with an accuracy rate 80% higher than college students and even outperformed college applicants in comparison to SAT scores. This suggests that GPT-3 has developed an abstract concept of “successorship” that can be applied across different domains.

However, GPT-3 does face challenges in problem recognition, particularly when answer prompts are missing or questions are given numerically instead of in textual form. In tasks where participants had to read a short story and select another story with similar content, and in tasks that required drawing analogies from knowledge outside the given problem domain, humans performed better than GPT-3.

Preliminary tests conducted with an improved version of GPT-3, known as GPT-4, showed even better performance. The research team aims to further investigate whether large-scale language models truly think like humans or if they utilize a different cognitive process altogether.

It is worth noting that GPT-3 and humans have different approaches to learning and processing information. Understanding how GPT-3 “thinks” is an important area of future research. Despite its limitations, GPT-3 has demonstrated promising results, and future advancements may enable these models to surpass human capabilities, particularly in reading comprehension tasks.