Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis have discovered that blowing snow contributes to Arctic warming. The Arctic region warms almost four times faster than the global average. The study, published in Nature Geoscience, focused on the production and impact of sea salt aerosols on Arctic warming. Scientists have long known that pollutants from other regions can accumulate in the Arctic atmosphere, affecting local weather patterns and causing localized warming.

Traditionally, aerosols in the Arctic were thought to come from long-range transport of pollutants, known as “Arctic haze”. However, the researchers found that blowing snow, which produces sea salt particles, is a significant source of aerosols in the central Arctic. The team analyzed data collected by the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC), which involved freezing an icebreaker into the central Arctic ice pack for a year.

The study revealed that sea salt particles produced from blowing snow contribute around 30% to the total aerosol particles in the Arctic. These fine sea salt aerosols act as cloud condensation nuclei, leading to cloud formation. The presence of clouds traps longwave radiation and contributes to warming, especially during the coldest winter nights.

The discovery of this phenomenon is important for climate modeling, as current models often underestimate the aerosol population in the Arctic. By including the effects of fine sea salt aerosols from blowing snow, scientists can better understand and project future Arctic aerosol and climate conditions. The study highlights the need to consider blowing snow in models to accurately reproduce current aerosol populations in the Arctic.

Source: Gong X, Zhang J et al, Arctic warming by abundant fine sea salt aerosols from blowing snow, Nature Geoscience (2023) [No URL provided]

By Washington University in St. Louis

Citation:

Research shows blowing snow contributes to Arctic warming (2023, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2023 from Phys.org [No URL provided]

