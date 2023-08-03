Research Opportunity in Zoonotic and Emerging Diseases

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) is offering a research opportunity in Frederick, Maryland. ARS is the chief scientific research agency of the USDA and is dedicated to finding solutions to agricultural problems that impact Americans on a daily basis, from farm to table.

The research project focuses on studying zoonotic and emerging diseases that affect human and animal health. Advanced machine learning techniques will be used to analyze histopathology slides from high-consequence viral infections, such as Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Nipah, Hendra, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of pathogenesis.

During the research opportunity, fellows will learn to build pipelines for training machine learning models and slide analysis. They will also gain expertise in histopathology and machine learning using TensorFlow, U-net, and QuPath. Fellows will be guided by a mentor and will have the opportunity to develop a scientific project and publish their work in peer-reviewed publications.

The research project will be jointly performed with Dr. C. Paul Morris at the Integrated Research Facility at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland. Fellows may be required to undergo background investigations to obtain access to facilities.

The appointment is expected to start in 2023, and the initial appointment length is one year, with the possibility of renewal based on the recommendation of ARS and the availability of funds. The position is full-time, and participants will receive a monthly stipend commensurate with their educational level and experience.

This research opportunity is open to U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents (LPR), and foreign nationals. Non-U.S. citizens should refer to the program website for information about acceptable immigration statuses.

This program is administered by ORAU through its contract with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to manage the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE). Participants do not become employees of USDA, ARS, DOE, or the program administrator, and there are no employment-related benefits.

For more information about the application process and to apply, please visit the program website.