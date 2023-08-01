Research Associate in Semiconductors and Components: Adam

Adam is a Research Associate in the Semiconductors and Components team based in Taiwan. He has experience working as a trader/analyst at Infini Capital Management, a global multi-strategy hedge fund manager, where he focused on proprietary trading and investment in the global equity market.

At Counterpoint, Adam conducts research and analysis on semiconductors and components, with a particular focus on the Taiwan market. His trading and investment expertise provides valuable insights into market trends and opportunities.

As a trader/analyst at Infini Capital Management, Adam gained experience in managing a portfolio of investments in the global equity market, employing proprietary trading strategies to generate returns for the fund. His knowledge and expertise in the financial sector contribute to his role at Counterpoint.

With his strong background in trading and investment, Adam brings a unique perspective to the Semiconductors and Components team at Counterpoint. He provides comprehensive insights into the Taiwan market and its impact on the global semiconductor and component industries through his research and analysis.

In his current position, Adam continues to expand his knowledge and expertise in the semiconductors and components sector. He stays up-to-date with the latest industry developments and market trends to provide accurate and insightful analysis.

Overall, Adam’s experience as a trader/analyst and his expertise in the global equity market make him a valuable asset to the Semiconductors and Components team at Counterpoint.