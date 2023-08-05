Research Assistant Position at University of Michigan – Flint

The University of Michigan – Flint is currently looking for a Research Assistant to join their team. This is a one-year term limited position, with the possibility of extension. The main focus of this role will be on Artificial Intelligence, intelligent program repair, Edge AI, and Software Engineering Intelligence.

As a Research Assistant, your responsibilities will include conducting research and development in the aforementioned areas. You will also be involved in preparing technical reports and papers related to the research. Collaboration with other members of the ISE research group is essential, as well as mentoring and supervising undergraduate and graduate students working on design activities.

To be successful in this role, a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence, computer science, or a related field is required. Previous research or graduate experience in Artificial Intelligence is preferred. Additionally, you should have experience in creating technical reports and papers. Strong data analysis skills and the ability to lead manuscript writing for journal publication are also important qualifications.

Reporting directly to Dr. Marouanne Kessentini, the chosen candidate will have direct interaction with him regarding ongoing research needs. The University of Michigan – Flint is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of its work. It aims to provide equal access and opportunities to individuals of all identities, creating an inclusive and equitable working and learning environment for all.

As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, the University of Michigan conducts background checks on all job candidates upon the acceptance of a contingent offer. If you are interested in this position and meet the qualifications, please submit a cover letter and your resume.