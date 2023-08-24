Study Finds Regulatory Genes Play a Major Role in Dairy Cattle Traits

A recent study published in the journal Cell Genomics reveals that regulatory genes, which control the usage of other genes, are responsible for a significant portion of the heritability of dairy cattle traits such as milk production and fertility. The study, conducted by a team of animal and human geneticists, found that this contribution is 44 percent higher than expected and surpasses previous studies on human regulatory genes.

Until now, the function of noncoding DNA regions in the genome has remained a mystery. These regions do not code for proteins, but many genes within them are associated with specific traits. It has long been suspected that these genes regulate how other genes are used and contribute to an individual’s physical features.

However, previous studies have provided limited evidence supporting the role of regulatory genes in determining traits. This study aimed to address this gap by examining the impact of mutations in regulatory genes on the heritability of traits in dairy cattle.

The researchers analyzed data from over 120,000 dairy cattle genomes and examined 37 traits related to milk production, fertility, body size, temperament, and mastitis. They found that regulatory genes accounted for an average of 69 percent of the heritability of these traits.

Interestingly, the study looked at both gene expression and RNA splicing genes, whereas previous studies often only focused on gene expression variants. Additionally, the researchers considered both nearby cis mutations and distant trans mutations, which further enhanced the study’s power.

The findings of this study have significant implications for agricultural breeding programs, as they provide a better understanding of the mechanisms behind mutations and offer a basis for enhancing selective breeding practices. Furthermore, this research can serve as a model for future studies in humans and other animals, aiding in the development of predictive models for various traits.

In conclusion, regulatory genes play a major role in determining dairy cattle traits, contributing significantly more to heritability than previously believed. This knowledge opens up new possibilities for improving agricultural breeding techniques and provides valuable insights into the function of noncoding DNA regions in mammalian genomes.

