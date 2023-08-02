REPT BATTERO Receives International Certificates for Wending 320Ah Energy Storage Cells

REPT BATTERO, a leading provider of energy storage solutions, has recently obtained three prestigious international certificates from TÜV Rheinland, Germany. The certificates include UL 1973, UL 9540A, and IEC 62619 and have been awarded for their groundbreaking Wending 320Ah Energy Storage Cells.

This achievement reaffirms REPT BATTERO’s position as an industry pioneer and enables them to engage in mass production of 320Ah batteries, further expanding their reach in global markets. The company’s commitment to high standards and proactive approach have been instrumental in penetrating European and American markets. Notably, key partnerships with prominent players in the North American market, such as Powin and Energy Vault, emphasize the increasing significance of energy storage and highlight REPT BATTERO’s dedication to innovative solutions.

The Wending 320Ah energy storage cell represents a remarkable technological advancement. Despite being the same size as their previous 280Ah square cell, it offers superior performance in terms of high energy density, extended lifespan, and enhanced safety features.

Obtaining the triple TÜV certificates required rigorous testing and adherence to stringent safety and quality standards. These certifications establish that REPT BATTERO’s Wending 320Ah Cells fully comply with global safety regulations, solidifying the company’s position as a reliable provider of energy storage solutions worldwide.

Armed with these significant achievements, REPT BATTERO is well-prepared to make a significant impact in the energy storage industry. As they enter international markets, their aim is to drive innovation, meet the increasing global energy demands, and contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions for the future.