BioWare’s Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Release Delayed Until Mid-2024 or Beyond

According to gaming industry insider Jeff Grubb, the highly-anticipated Dragon Age: Dreadwolf from BioWare is not expected to release until at least mid-2024. Initially aiming for a 2023 release, the game has been pushed back further. Grubb speculates that Dreadwolf may not come out until summer 2024 at the earliest, but it could be delayed even more, with a release by the end of 2024 or early 2025 as a possibility.

Earlier rumors suggested that BioWare planned to release Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as early as this fall. However, the game was not included on publisher EA’s list of games for the current fiscal year, indicating a delay until at least April 2024. Additionally, BioWare recently experienced a shakeup, cutting 50 jobs from its development team and discontinuing its partnership with the playtest company Keywords.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was announced by BioWare in 2018, but details remained scarce until June 2022 when the developer confirmed the title and introduced Solas, a companion and optional love interest from Dragon Age: Inquisition, as the game’s antagonist. The confirmation came four years after the initial announcement, with fans speculating that Solas would play a central role due to the conclusion of Inquisition DLC Trespasser.

According to BioWare GM Gary McKay, Dreadwolf has passed the alpha stage, indicating that the game is playable from start to finish. While an exact release date is still unknown, a job listing for a lead designer on Dreadwolf suggested that the game will be exclusive to next-gen consoles. BioWare has reassured fans that Dreadwolf will focus on delivering a compelling single-player experience, addressing earlier concerns.

Source: GameSpot