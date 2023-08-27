Asus Ends Zenfone Lineup, Shifts Focus to ROG Phone

Asus has reportedly made the decision to discontinue its Zenfone lineup and focus on its ROG Phone team instead, according to Taiwanese media. The company is said to have undergone an “organizational restructuring” that has resulted in layoffs within its PC department. The employees were supposed to be moved to the Zenfone and ROG Phone divisions, but have instead been let go. The Zenfone division will be merged into other departments or incorporated into the ROG team. The Zenfone 10, which was recently made available for pre-order in the United States, is rumored to be the final device in the Zenfone series.

The Zenfone lineup has never been a major player in the Android market, with limited success in the United States and other markets. However, recent iterations such as the Zenfone 9 and 10 have received positive reviews for their battery life, software, and compact display. Asus has not yet commented on the reports of the discontinuation of Zenfone, but a previous report in July had mentioned the company’s restructuring efforts.

