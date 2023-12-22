House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik Praises University President’s Resignation

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has expressed her approval of the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill. Stefanik, who recently gained attention for her contentious exchange with university presidents during a congressional hearing on antisemitism, stated that “one down, two to go,” referring to the need for further resignations. While Magill’s resignation is seen by Stefanik as the beginning of addressing the issue of antisemitism in higher education institutions, she emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive Congressional investigation into all facets of these institutions, including administration, faculty, funding, and overall leadership and governance.

Magill’s resignation came after she faced criticism for her remarks during the five-hour House hearing on antisemitism. Along with counterparts from Harvard University and MIT, she was questioned about how their institutions responded to the rise in anti-Jewish hate following the recent conflict in Israel. Stefanik asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the codes of conduct at their schools, to which the university presidents evaded giving a clear answer. Magill suggested that the decision would depend on the context, while Gay of Harvard and Kornbluth of MIT emphasized that conduct crossing into harassment violates their policies.

Stefanik’s remarks and calls for resignation led to a GOP-led committee launching an investigation into universities’ efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses. House Education Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., also celebrated Magill’s resignation, expressing disappointment with Magill’s failure to provide a clear answer during the hearing.

While Magill faced backlash for her remarks, Gay of Harvard issued an apology for her statements, acknowledging the impact of her words. Mark Gorenberg, the chair of the MIT Corporation, expressed his support for Kornbluth and commended her leadership in addressing antisemitism and hate on campus.

The resignation of Magill and the subsequent calls for investigation highlight the ongoing need to address and combat antisemitism in higher education institutions. The controversy surrounding the hearing underscores the importance of clear policies and responses from university leadership to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.