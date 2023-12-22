New Leadership and Congressional Investigation

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned amid controversy surrounding her remarks during a congressional hearing on antisemitism. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik praised Magill’s resignation and called for further action to address the issue of antisemitism in higher education institutions. Stefanik stated, “This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions in America.”

In response to Stefanik’s comments, she added, “These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, funding, and overall leadership and governance.”

During the congressional hearing, Stefanik questioned Magill and other university presidents about their institutions’ response to the rise in anti-Jewish hate. Magill and her counterparts at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology faced scrutiny for their handling of antisemitism on campus.

Magill’s resignation comes after she failed to provide a clear answer when asked if “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the codes of conduct at the University of Pennsylvania. Stefanik’s questioning highlighted the importance of addressing hate speech and its connection to conduct.

Following Magill’s resignation, the GOP-led committee launched an investigation into universities’ efforts to combat growing violence and threats against Jews on college campuses.

The resignation of President Magill has sparked a wider conversation about the role of university leaders in addressing antisemitism and creating safe environments for Jewish students. It remains to be seen how the Congressional investigation will unfold and what further actions will be taken to combat antisemitism in higher education institutions across the country.