Renting Starlink Dishes for Internet Connection on Facebook Marketplace

Renting Starlink dishes on Facebook Marketplace has become a new way for people to stay connected to the internet. Prices typically range from $20 to $50 per day, and some individuals have even managed to make up to $5,000 per month from this venture.

Austen Allred, a start-up CEO, shared his experience on Twitter when he attempted to rent a Starlink dish for a family camping trip but couldn’t get it shipped in time. He then discovered that people were offering Starlink dish rentals on Facebook Marketplace, with prices ranging from $25 to $30 per day.

A quick search on Facebook Marketplace reveals a thriving market for Starlink dish rental. Sellers may choose to ship the equipment to the renter or request a deposit to ensure its safe return. Considering that each Starlink dish is priced at $599, entrepreneurs can recoup their investment in less than a month.

Starlink, a satellite internet service created by SpaceX, enables users to connect to the internet from almost anywhere with the help of thousands of satellites in orbit. The service is available in various countries, including Mongolia and Australia.

The rental of Starlink dishes has become particularly popular among vacationers and remote workers who need a reliable internet connection. Facebook Marketplace has provided a platform for this rental business to thrive and meet the increasing demand.

This trend highlights the innovation of individuals who have found a way to leverage the availability of Starlink dishes to offer a service that fulfills a pressing need. It not only benefits those in need of a temporary internet connection but also allows entrepreneurs to earn income from their investment in Starlink equipment.