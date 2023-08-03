Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming the Semiconductor Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the semiconductor industry, particularly at the edge of the network. By 2025, it is projected that 75 percent of all data will be generated at the edge, rather than in the cloud. Renesas, a leading player in the industry, is leveraging innovative silicon architectures to process data quickly, with low latency and low power consumption.

Renesas offers a range of compute devices, from battery-powered microcontrollers (MCUs) to Linux-based microprocessors (MPUs), to address different AI applications. The company utilizes onboard accelerators with high TOPS/watt performance for intensive AI tasks. Additionally, Renesas provides cloud connectivity stacks for model deployment and management at scale.

In addition to compute devices, Renesas also supplies memory interfaces, high-efficiency power, and timing silicon to GPU customers and partners. These components are essential for processing large amounts of data required for advanced language models.

Deploying AI into projects can be complex, resulting in many AI projects not seeing the light of day. Renesas is tackling this challenge by advocating for technologies like TinyML, which simplifies the integration of AI into various applications. With a robust ecosystem comprising 100 member companies and 15,000 individuals, TinyML has the potential to solve problems for consumers in a wide range of industries.

Another participant in the panel discussion, Synopsys, highlighted how AI can reduce design complexity and manage engineering budgets. The company aims to optimize its customer intellectual property (IP) by employing AI across the entire electronic design automation (EDA) stack. Synopsys already offers a software-as-a-service model that enables customers to access AI services in the cloud.

Recognizing the need to outperform the devices it tests, including AI-based chips, Advantest, a semiconductor test equipment vendor, is utilizing AI to enhance its testing capabilities. The company incorporates edge computing and real-time machine learning algorithms during testing.

The panel discussion concluded that AI’s impact on the semiconductor industry is continuously evolving. Renesas is committed to keeping the industry informed about the latest developments through podcasts, webinars, and events.