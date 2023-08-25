Remi Cruz Shares Her Favorite Creators, K-pop Idols, and Icons

Remi Cruz, better known as MissRemiAshten on YouTube, has been a prominent figure in the vlogging world for over a decade. She gained widespread recognition when Lana Del Rey mentioned her as one of the vloggers who helped her through the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Mashable, Cruz opens up about her favorite creators, K-pop idols, and icons.

One of Cruz’s earliest inspirations is Juicystar07, an OG YouTuber who introduced her to the platform. Cruz fondly remembers watching her room tours and following her tutorials. Even though Juicystar07 took a break from content creation, she remains an inspiration for Cruz and her friends.

Cruz also draws inspiration from Maangchi, a Korean cooking icon. As someone of Korean descent, Cruz appreciates Maangchi’s traditional yet innovative approach to cooking. She particularly enjoys Maangchi’s technique of soaking potato starch in water, which results in delicious dishes.

When it comes to Disneyland, Cruz has a personal connection. Growing up in Anaheim, she would often find herself at the theme park. One vlogger she follows religiously is known for her Disneyland vlogs. Cruz admires her and sees similarities between her own life and the vlogger’s content. Although Cruz doesn’t enjoy rides, she still visits the park for the food and the nostalgia.

In addition to these favorites, Cruz also mentions being inspired by iconic Food Network personalities like Rachael Ray and Ina Garten. She also finds inspiration from candid TikTok creators who share their cooking adventures in real-time.

Remi Cruz’s journey in the vlogging world has been influenced by an array of creators, from YouTube OGs to talented cooks and Disney enthusiasts. As she continues to create content, she embraces different avenues and finds inspiration in unexpected places.

