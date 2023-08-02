Remark Holdings Launches Natural Language Smart Chat Agent to Address Backlog of Service Requests

Remark Holdings, Inc. has introduced its Natural Language Smart Chat Agent, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to handle real-time service requests and alleviate the backlog caused by limited human agent support during peak periods. Currently, the 311 service receives millions of calls through various channels, each costing up to $5.00 to resolve.

Budget constraints in cities create challenges in providing essential services. The lack of call center representatives, training, and language barriers often result in inaccuracies and delays when resolving complaints. Operators struggle to access the necessary information and resources to provide timely assistance.

Remark AI’s Smart Chat Agent utilizes a large language model (LLM) to comprehend callers and text requests in natural language, ensuring an understanding of context and urgency. It can handle up to 20 service requests simultaneously and supports 40 languages. The agent also incorporates machine learning and computer vision technology to verify incident reports. Accuracy is enhanced through the use of a proprietary library of previous 311 transcripts and service requests. Emergency calls are routed automatically to the appropriate 911 channels, differentiating them from customer service requests.

The Smart Chat Agent provides a range of features, including assistive AI tools, automated email and system processes, automated reporting and filings, call routing and prioritization, integration with third-party systems and platforms, data analysis and entry, and complaint report generation using robotic process automation (RPA).

Remark Holdings is collaborating with major cities worldwide to tackle the backlog of 311 service requests. The company strives to support cities in maintaining citizen support services, even amid declining budgets.

Remark Holdings is a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision and software solutions. Their expertise lies in AI analytics for customer service and real-time security threat monitoring. For more information, please visit www.remarkvision.com and www.remarkholdings.com.