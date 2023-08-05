Evidence of Previously Unknown Human Lineage Discovered in China

A team of paleontologists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has made an exciting discovery that sheds new light on human evolution. Fossils, including a jawbone, partial skull, and leg bones, were unearthed in Hualongdong, East China, and have been dated back 300,000 years.

The jawbone stands out due to its unique characteristics, such as a triangular lower edge and a distinct bend. While it shares some similarities with modern humans and hominids from the late Pleistocene era, it lacks a chin, indicating a closer connection to older species. These distinct features, along with others resembling hominins from the Middle Pleistocene, suggest that this individual may have belonged to a hybrid species, possibly a Homo erectus variant.

Further analysis of the skull revealed that the facial bones closely resemble those of modern humans, supporting the idea of a hybrid species. The researchers have ruled out the possibility of these remains belonging to Denisovans and concluded that they represent a third human lineage closely related to Homo sapiens. This suggests that shared characteristics between modern humans and hominins from the Middle or Late Pleistocene may have emerged as early as 300,000 years ago.

These findings provide valuable insights into the evolutionary history of humans in East Asia, challenging previous assumptions about the complexity of the human family tree. The research, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, marks an important contribution to our understanding of human origins.