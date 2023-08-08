The Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Business: Relx’s Advantage

Investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential profits has been on the rise. However, caution is advised as the AI bubble continues to grow. While there are risks involved, AI technology has the ability to enhance business efficiency, productivity, and profitability when used wisely.

One company that stands to benefit greatly from AI is Relx, an analytics specialist that provides data to businesses, healthcare professionals, and governments. Relx’s shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 by 69 percentage points, rising 70% since being recommended as a buy in February 2018. Interestingly, Relx’s shares have remained unaffected by the AI hype, making them an attractive option for investors.

Relx has been utilizing AI techniques for over a decade and is now exploring generative AI capabilities that allow for independent content creation. Their first offering in this area is Lexis+ AI, an enhanced version of their legal data tool that can summarize and draft legal documents. Additionally, Relx is working on similar projects across various sectors of their business.

According to top fund managers, what sets Relx apart from its competitors is the superior quality of the data used to power its AI solutions. The company’s strong brand reputation and clean datasets provide an advantage in delivering value-added AI solutions to customers. This is particularly evident in Relx’s risk division, where the use of proprietary and contributory data makes it challenging for external AI to replicate their services.

Furthermore, Relx’s track record of successfully adapting to technological changes is a positive sign. The company has successfully transitioned from publishing to data analytics and has experienced significant growth in digital publishing. Their half-year results show continued growth, with revenues up 8% and adjusted operating profit 16% higher.

Relx’s investment in AI and other technologies is considerable but manageable, with a strategic aim to keep cost increases below revenue growth. With a focus on higher-growth analytics and decision tools products, combined with the potential of AI, Relx’s future prospects appear promising. It is certainly a company investors should consider.