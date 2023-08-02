RELEX Solutions Introduces AI Tool Relex-GPT to Enhance Workflows

RELEX Solutions, a supply chain and retail optimization solutions company, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool known as Relex-GPT. This innovative tool builds upon the AI models of ChatGPT and operates within a secure enterprise environment, utilizing the company’s proprietary knowledge base.

Relex-GPT serves as a central hub of knowledge, enabling streamlined access to information on Relex products and facilitating improved workflows across teams. It not only retrieves and summarizes information but also offers clarification on concepts and answers intricate questions. With its capability to aggregate relevant data, Relex-GPT catalyzes idea generation and fuels innovative problem-solving.

Tommi Vilkamo, the director of Relex Labs at RELEX Solutions, highlights the positive experiences of early adopters, who have reported increased productivity, reduced mundane tasks, and greater focus on strategic work. The goal is to empower not only Relex employees but also customers and partners by providing them with these new capabilities, thus enhancing job satisfaction through the adoption of Relex-GPT.

To ensure the elimination of risks, RELEX Solutions has implemented strict controls and balances. The company has thoroughly evaluated the security, privacy, and legal aspects of each AI tool developed. By co-creating an AI usage policy, RELEX Solutions proactively addresses potential risks associated with AI usage, enabling them to harness the benefits of AI technology while minimizing unnecessary risks.