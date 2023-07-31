RELEX Solutions Introduces RELEX-GPT: An AI Tool for Enhanced Efficiency and Knowledge Sharing

RELEX Solutions, a leader in supply chain and retail optimization solutions, has developed RELEX-GPT, an AI tool aimed at enhancing efficiency and knowledge sharing within enterprises. This tool leverages the same AI models as ChatGPT and offers secure access to RELEX’s proprietary knowledge base.

RELEX-GPT serves as a centralized knowledge hub, facilitating streamlined access to information about RELEX products and enabling more efficient workflows across teams. In addition to retrieving and summarizing information, it also provides clarification on concepts and answers complex questions, making it an invaluable asset for idea generation and research.

Early adopters of RELEX-GPT have noted increased productivity and a reduction in mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic work. Tommi Vilkamo, Director of RELEX Labs at RELEX Solutions, emphasizes the company’s commitment to empowering both employees and customers through the adoption of RELEX-GPT.

The initial impact of AI tools, including ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot, within RELEX has been significant. An internal survey anticipates productivity gains of up to 40%, with certain roles experiencing increases of up to 100%. These AI tools have diverse applications, benefiting various areas such as software development, document creation, translation, and cross-cultural communication.

RELEX Solutions recently released RELEX-GPT to their online user community as an experimental beta. This release enhances the community’s offerings, allowing users to ask questions and receive immediate answers, as well as share and discuss best practices related to RELEX products. As user feedback becomes available, RELEX plans to seamlessly integrate RELEX-GPT into their product ecosystem, further enhancing the overall user experience.

By embracing AI technology and encouraging their teams to be early adopters, RELEX Solutions distinguishes themselves from other companies in the field. Through this approach, they drive innovation and enable their workforce to leverage the transformative capabilities of RELEX-GPT and other AI tools.

To ensure risk mitigation and comprehensive evaluation of AI technologies, RELEX Solutions has established controls and balances. They meticulously analyze and consider risks from security, privacy, and legal perspectives, as highlighted by Terhi Rekilä, Senior Legal Counsel & Governance and Regulatory Risk Manager, and Camillo Särs, CISO at RELEX Solutions.

With their unwavering commitment to innovation and the utilization of AI and machine learning technologies, RELEX Solutions continues to shape the future of supply chain optimization solutions. They empower their teams and customers to stay ahead in the ever-evolving retail and consumer goods industries.