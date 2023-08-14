Cells From a Billion Years Ago Can Still Be Found in Modern Hot Springs, Study Finds

Researchers have discovered that bacterial relatives of the first cell to become a mitochondrion can still be found in hot springs today. More than a billion years ago, a simple cell became trapped inside another cell, and its descendants eventually evolved into mitochondria, which are responsible for energy production in eukaryotic cells. Despite the availability of mitochondrial DNA for analysis, scientists have struggled to determine which modern bacteria are descendants of the protomitochondria. However, a recent study published in Science Advances sheds new light on the subject.

The researchers of this study examined genetic traits that enable bacteria to perform functions essential to protomitochondria, such as producing fats for mitochondrial membranes. Using these genetic criteria, they identified a type of bacteria, Iodidimonadales, which had not previously been suggested as descendants of protomitochondria. These bacteria live in environments similar to the conditions that would have supported life in Earth’s ancient oceans.

Over the 1.6 to 1.8 billion years since mitochondria emerged, the genetic signature of protomitochondria has become diluted and scrambled, making it challenging to identify. To address this issue, the research team focused on essential genes that have been preserved. They found that Iodidimonadales bacteria possessed the most genetic traits associated with protomitochondria.

It is important to note that while the Iodidimonadales bacteria meet many genetic criteria, they do not possess all the essential traits. This discrepancy is attributed to lateral gene transfer, a process wherein bacteria pass genes to one another and, over time, lose certain genes. Nevertheless, this study provides a valuable understanding of the evolutionary origins of mitochondria.

By gaining insight into how mitochondria evolved, researchers hope to better understand diseases that are caused by disruptions in mitochondrial function, such as Parkinson’s disease. Furthermore, unraveling the origins of mitochondria could provide deeper insights into the evolutionary history of complex life on Earth, including humans.