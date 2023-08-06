An Initiative to Regulate the Use of Artificial Intelligence in the National Health System

An initiative has been introduced to establish a regulatory framework for the safe, effective, and ethical utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in the National Health System. In Puebla, numerous companies are already utilizing AI in the healthcare sector with the goal of enhancing patient safety and providing appropriate treatment while ensuring privacy, safety, and data protection.

The proposed initiative encompasses various actions to protect and handle sensitive personal data when utilizing AI systems in the healthcare sector. It also ensures the safeguarding and appropriate treatment of sensitive personal data owned by individuals and organizations within the scope of the national health system.

The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks will oversee assessments of health risks associated with the use of AI systems in the healthcare field. Furthermore, in terms of information management, it is crucial to safeguard sensitive personal data, especially concerning studies related to the human genome.

The fifth part of the initiative focuses specifically on Artificial Intelligence in Health. It defines AI in health as systems that replicate human intelligence through digital algorithms and can execute cognitive tasks independently or with human assistance. While AI is regarded as a valuable support tool, the initiative emphasizes that it should not replace healthcare professionals. Professionals with appropriate AI training should be involved in supervising and making final decisions.

The Secretariat will actively promote training and education on the ethical and safe application of AI, and will also train healthcare personnel to facilitate its adoption in the national health system. Additionally, it is imperative to ensure the protection of sensitive personal data throughout research and medical practices.

Overall, the objective of this initiative is to regulate the use of AI in the National Health System, guaranteeing its safe and ethical implementation while maintaining the critical role of human professionals in the healthcare sector.