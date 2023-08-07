The Need for Regulation in AI Microchip Production

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has created the necessity for regulations and controls to prevent its misuse. One area that requires attention is the production of microchips that power AI algorithms. The US government has implemented restrictive measures on the export of advanced microchips and production equipment to China, recognizing their significance in AI operations.

While the decreasing size and cost of transistors on microchips is well-known, the increasing dimensions and cost of fabrication plants needed to manufacture these advanced microchips are often overlooked. Constructing a modern fabrication plant can cost between $3 billion to $20 billion. These facilities are extensive and complex, allowing them to be easily inspected by international teams.

To effectively control the proliferation of AI technology, a non-proliferation treaty should be established by technologically advanced countries, including the US, China, Europe, and Taiwan, among others. While defense communities may have objections, there should not be any exceptions as it would create an advantage in the technological arms race.

One crucial aspect of such a treaty would be establishing a clear threshold that should not be surpassed. This could be based on a simple measure, such as the maximum number of transistors per microchip. For example, an agreement could be reached to limit microchips to no more than 100 billion transistors.

Negotiating an international non-proliferation agreement would require extraordinary collaboration, similar to the efforts to combat climate change. Given the rapid development of AI, the global community cannot afford to delay. Ideally, an agreement should be reached within a year or two, with provisions for regular renegotiation to account for the evolving nature of AI technology.

The responsibility for initiating negotiations lies with all countries, including Australia. Establishing an AI non-proliferation treaty is crucial to protect against the potential misuse of AI while acknowledging the need for technological advancements.