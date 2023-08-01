Registration for AutoMobility LA 2023 Opens Soon

The Los Angeles Auto Show has announced that registration for AutoMobility LA 2023 will open on November 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. AutoMobility LA is a global media day and industry gathering that takes place prior to the public opening of the LA Auto Show.

The event serves as an opportunity for the global community and key decision-makers in the automotive industry to come together for product announcements, networking, and more. The 2023 LA Auto Show will showcase the latest innovations in electrification and feature exhibits and activities that celebrate California’s automotive lifestyle and car culture.

Visitors will have the chance to experience both indoor and outdoor driving tracks, allowing them to compare and test-drive the latest offerings from major manufacturers.

Taking place in one of the largest zero-emissions vehicle markets in the nation, AutoMobility LA is the premier destination for media, automotive and tech companies, influencers, and policymakers to explore and experience the latest in transportation innovation.

The LA Auto Show has been a significant event in the North American automotive industry for 116 years and continues to play a vital role in shaping the market. With its focus on electrification and the diverse range of vehicles on display, the show provides valuable insight into the future of the automotive industry both in the United States and globally.

Following AutoMobility LA, the 2023 LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public from November 17 to November 26. This ten-day event allows consumers to compare and test-drive vehicles while immersing themselves in Southern California’s vibrant car culture.

For more information about AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, visit AutoMobilityLA.com and LAAutoShow.com.