Acer’s Asia Pacific Predator League 2024: A Chance to Showcase Skills in Dota 2 and Valorant

In exciting news for esports enthusiasts, Acer’s upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 tournament offers an opportunity for players of Dota 2 and Valorant to test their skills against the best in the region. The tournament boasts a generous prize pool of RM100k for the local scene, making it an enticing prospect for avid gamers.

Registration for the event is currently live and will continue until September 14. Those interested in participating can visit the provided link to sign up and secure their place in the competition. The local qualifiers will be held online, allowing players to participate from the comfort of their homes. The local final, on the other hand, will take place on-premise at Noizucon, located in the KL Convention Centre, from September 30 to October 1.

After the local champion is crowned in Malaysia, they will move on to the international scene. The winning team will have the opportunity to compete in the grand battle, which will be held in Manila next year. This allows players to not only showcase their skills at a regional level but also potentially represent their country on an international stage.

This tournament presents an excellent chance for gaming enthusiasts to gather their friends and form a team. By participating, they can put their skills to the test and strive to emerge as champions. Whether it’s Dota 2 or Valorant, competitors are encouraged to join the tournament and see if they have what it takes to win it all.

