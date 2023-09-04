Fabergé and Regent Seven Seas Cruises Team Up for Exclusive Luxury Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a partnership with the legendary jeweler Fabergé to offer exclusive luxury voyages. These Fabergé Spotlight Voyages are the first of their kind, bringing together the worlds of high-end travel and exquisite jewelry. The inaugural voyage took place in June, featuring stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tallinn, and London. Passengers were treated to a private tour of Westminster Abbey and had the opportunity to meet renowned royal portrait artist Ralph Heimans. The next Fabergé Spotlight Voyage is scheduled for July 1, 2024, departing from Rome aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur.

These voyages offer passengers unique and culturally enriching experiences. The guest of honor on the first voyage was Fabergé’s curatorial director, Dr. Géza von Habsburg, who shared the history of the brand with passengers. The 2024 voyage will feature Sarah Fabergé, the great-granddaughter of Fabergé founder Peter Carl Fabergé, who will provide master classes on the art of making enamel jewelry.

One of the highlights of the voyages is the unveiling of a bespoke Fabergé egg called “Journey in Jewels.” This egg will be permanently displayed on the Seven Seas Grandeur and is the first Fabergé egg to be showcased on a cruise ship. The egg features a three-tiered base that conceals the movement of its opening mechanism, a unique feature created specifically for this piece.

Fabergé’s eggs are known for their exclusivity and exceptional craftsmanship. The brand only produces 4,000 pieces each year, and each piece can take over 120 hours to create. Artisans and jewelry designers undergo extensive training, lasting up to 15 years, before they can work for Fabergé.

While these luxurious voyages come at a price, with fares ranging from $13,099 to $59,999 per person, they offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for luxury travelers. The demand for the upcoming Fabergé Spotlight Voyage featuring Sarah Fabergé as the godmother of the Seven Seas Grandeur has already been significant.

These exclusive partnerships between Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Fabergé highlight the dedication of both brands to providing their customers with exceptional and culturally immersive experiences. Whether it’s rubbing elbows with renowned artists or indulging in the world of exquisite jewelry, these voyages offer a truly unique and indulgent travel experience.

