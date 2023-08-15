CityLife

The Redmi Watch 3 Active: A Budget Smartwatch That Gets the Basics Right

If you’re in the market for a budget smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, the options are usually limited. However, the Redmi Watch 3 Active from Xiaomi may just be the new default option in this segment. Priced at ₹2,999, it offers Bluetooth calling and a range of useful features.

Compared to other brands like Amazfit, Noise, and boAt, Xiaomi is relatively new to the smartwatch market. However, the Redmi Watch 3 Active impresses with features like a heart-rate monitor, stress monitor, Sp02, step tracking, sleep tracking, and theatre mode. But the highlight of this smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling feature.

In terms of design, the Redmi Watch 3 Active resembles the Apple Watch with its rectangular frame and rounded corners. It has a decent build quality and a lightweight feel, making it comfortable to wear all day. The glossy finish on the rims adds a touch of premium look to the watch.

The smartwatch comes in two colors, Charcoal Black and Platinum Grey. There’s also an optional olive-green strap available for purchase. Xiaomi offers 200 different watch faces to choose from to match everyone’s preferred style.

The display on the Redmi Watch 3 Active performs well even under outdoor sunlight. It is bright enough and has a good touch response. The display size is 1.83 inches and comes with 200+ watch faces. However, the limitation is that you can only install five watch faces at a time, with three of them being default and cannot be removed.

Setting up the Redmi Watch 3 Active is easy, and it can be connected to both Android and iOS devices. The hardware and software performance, although not exceptional, is satisfactory for a budget smartwatch.

Overall, the Redmi Watch 3 Active is a budget-friendly smartwatch that offers essential features without weighing down your wrist or pocket. Its Bluetooth calling feature and range of useful functions make it a worthy competitor in this segment.

