Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 13 Series: Prices Slashed for Redmi Note 12 5G

Xiaomi is gearing up for the release of its latest lineup of smartphones, the Redmi Note 13 series. The highly anticipated launch is scheduled to take place in India on January 4, 2024. To further excite customers, Xiaomi has announced a significant price cut for last year’s Redmi Note 12 5G.

New Prices for Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G currently comes in two variants: 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, previously priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. However, both variants have now received a price drop of Rs 2,500. As a result, customers can purchase the 4GB version for Rs 15,499 and the 6GB variant for Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue color options.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G shares several similarities with its Pro counterparts, including a punch-hole display and a plastic build. It offers an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, along with features such as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refreshing 120Hz rate. The display achieves a peak brightness of 1200 nits, a contrast ratio of 4500000:1, 4096-level dimming, and covers the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the Redmi Note 12 5G supports 5G connectivity and offers configurations with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.

Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12, the device features a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger. In the photography department, the Redmi Note 12 5G boasts a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it comes equipped with an 8MP front camera.

