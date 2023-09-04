Leaked Camera Specifications of Redmi K70 Pro Hinted in New Leak

A recent leak on the popular Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, has provided some insight into the camera specifications of the upcoming Redmi K70 Pro smartphone. The leak came from a well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station, who revealed that the SM8650 (Codenamed Manet) will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the camera setup will include a telephoto shooter with a 3.2x optical zoom. These specifications are in line with earlier reports from the same source.

The Redmi K70 Pro is part of the next-generation Redmi K series, which is rumored to include three models: the K70e, K70, and K70 Pro. These smartphones are expected to be codenamed Ingress, Vermeer, and Manet, respectively.

The primary camera of the Redmi K70 Pro may be equipped with the Sony IMX707 sensor, adding further credibility to the leaks. In terms of other features, the smartphone is said to run on Android 14 OS with the MIUI 14 custom skin. It is likely that the device will be upgraded to MIUI 15 shortly after its launch. The high-end Pro model could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and boast a massive 5,500mAh battery pack with 120W fast charging support.

Interestingly, there are speculations that the Redmi K70 may be rebranded as the POCO F6 Pro for the global market. This suggests that the Redmi K series may have a similar counterpart under the POCO brand.

As of now, these leaks provide an exciting preview of what to expect from the Redmi K70 Pro’s camera capabilities. However, it’s important to note that these specifications are not officially confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Sources:

– Digital Chat Station via Weibo