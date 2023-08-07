CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Comparison of Redmi 12 5G and Poco M6 Pro: Pricing and Features

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
When comparing the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 12 5G and the Poco M6 Pro, it is evident that both smartphones share striking similarities. However, the Redmi 12 5G is more affordable in terms of pricing.

The Redmi 12 5G offers a more cost-effective option for those who require ample storage and memory capabilities, as its 6GB + 128GB variant is priced lower than the same variant of the Poco M6 Pro.

In terms of features and specifications, both smartphones offer comparable performance. Although the detailed specifics are not provided, it can be inferred that the similarities between the two devices outweigh the differences.

It’s important to note that this comparison focuses solely on the 6GB + 128GB variant of each smartphone. Other variants of the Redmi 12 5G and Poco M6 Pro may vary in terms of pricing and features.

In conclusion, the Redmi 12 5G and Poco M6 Pro, specifically their 6GB + 128GB variants, have been found to be closely matched. The Redmi 12 5G stands out as a more reasonably priced option, making it an attractive choice for consumers.

