The Rise of Advanced Adversarial AI Tools in Cybersecurity

The developer behind FraudGPT, a malicious chatbot, is planning to release more advanced adversarial tools based on generative AI and Google’s Bard technology. Recent information from an ethical hacker revealed that the same developer, known as “CanadianKingpin12”, is working on two new AI-based chatbots called DarkBART and DarkBERT. These bots will provide threat actors with AI capabilities surpassing current cybercriminal offerings.

DarkBART will be a dark version of Google’s BART AI and will utilize a large language model (LLM) called DarkBERT, developed by South Korean firm S2W. Initially created to combat cybercrime, DarkBERT is currently limited to academic researchers. The fact that a threat actor claims to have obtained access to DarkBERT is concerning.

CanadianKingpin12 demonstrated that his version of DarkBERT underwent specialized training using text data from the Dark Web. Interestingly, he also mentioned that the bot can be integrated with Google Lens, allowing the exchange of text accompanied by images. This is notable because previous AI-based chatbots were restricted to text-only interactions.

The second tool, also named DarkBERT but unrelated to the Korean AI, takes it a step further by utilizing the entire Dark Web as its LLM. According to CanadianKingpin12, this enables threat actors to tap into the collective knowledge of the hacker underground for carrying out cyber threats. Similar to DarkBART, this version also includes Google Lens integration.

The rapid progression from WormGPT to FraudGPT and now DarkBERT underscores the increasing impact of malicious AI in the cybersecurity landscape. It is anticipated that the developers of these adversarial AI tools will offer application programming interface (API) access to the chatbots, making integration into cybercriminal workflows easier than ever.

To combat these evolving threats, organizations must take a proactive approach and provide comprehensive training to employees on identifying phishing attacks, particularly those involving AI. Additionally, email verification measures should be strengthened to counter AI-driven threats, implementing strict processes and keyword-flagging. As cyber threats continue to evolve, adaptability and education will be essential in fighting AI-driven cybercrime.