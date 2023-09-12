CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

NASA’s MOXIE Generates Oxygen on Mars for Potential Human Missions

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
NASA’s MOXIE Generates Oxygen on Mars for Potential Human Missions

NASA has achieved a significant milestone in its plans to establish bases on Mars. The agency announced that its Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, also known as MOXIE, has successfully generated enough oxygen to keep a small dog alive on Mars for at least 10 hours. This achievement marks an important step towards enabling future astronauts to have breathable air or rocket propellant on the Red Planet.

MOXIE, a device the size of a microwave and weighing 40 pounds, was attached to the Perseverance rover when it landed on Mars in February 2021. For the past two years, MOXIE has been extracting trace amounts of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. Through an electrochemical process, the device separates one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide, which makes up 95% of the planet’s atmosphere.

During its mission, MOXIE was able to produce 122 grams of oxygen, equivalent to the amount consumed by a small dog in 10 hours. At its most efficient, the device generated 12 grams of oxygen per hour, surpassing NASA’s original goal. This success demonstrates the feasibility of extracting oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere, which can potentially provide breathable air or serve as rocket propellant for future missions.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy emphasized the importance of developing technologies that utilize resources on celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars. These technologies are crucial for establishing long-term presence on the Moon, fostering a lunar economy, and laying the groundwork for human exploration of Mars.

In conclusion, NASA’s MOXIE has made significant progress in generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for potential human missions to the Red Planet. This achievement brings us closer to the realization of sustainable bases and the ability to support astronauts with breathable air and fuel for rockets.

Sources:
– NASA’s Mars Oxygen In-situ Resource Utilization Experiment
– Fox News

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

New Malware ‘MetaStealer’ Targets Intel-based macOS Business Users

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Launch of Starfield and New Xbox Series S Boost Microsoft Console Sales

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Panerai Introduces Blockchain-Powered Digital Passport for Watches

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments