Red Dead Redemption Runs Smoothly on the Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption, the classic Western game by Rockstar, runs smoothly on the Nintendo Switch. This may not come as a surprise, considering that it is a port of a game that was originally released in 2010. The Switch has already proven its capability to handle large open-world titles like The Witcher 3. However, given Rockstar Games’ recent history with rereleases, some fans may have had reservations about this new version.

Having played the first few hours of the Red Dead port on both the Nintendo Switch and the PS4, I can confirm that it feels just like the original game. It retains the occasional clunkiness that comes with an open-world action game, but also showcases Rockstar’s trademark cinematic storytelling and attention to detail. The gameplay holds up well, and the visuals are still impressive, especially when riding across the plains at sunset. The vastness of the world and the multitude of activities available make it easy to immerse yourself in the protagonist’s quest.

In terms of performance, Rockstar claims that the game runs at a consistent 30fps, and my experience playing the early hours of the game confirms this. I did not encounter any noticeable frame rate drops or technical issues. While the graphics may appear somewhat dated compared to its more expansive and open sequel, this is to be expected since it is a game from over a decade ago.

It is worth noting that Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch is a straight port and not a remaster. Unlike the bug-ridden remaster of the original 3D Grand Theft Auto trilogy that Rockstar released in 2021, no significant changes have been made to the game. It includes all the additional content from the original release, including the zombie-themed expansion called Undead Nightmare.

For those who were eagerly anticipating the ability to play Red Dead Redemption on the go, the fact that it works smoothly on the Nintendo Switch is a welcome development.