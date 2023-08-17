CityLife

The Power of AI Models

New Switch Releases: Red Dead Redemption, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Vampire Survivors, and More

Gabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
News of Red Dead Redemption gaining a re-release hasn’t exactly filled the gaming community with glee. However, the Switch version brings portability and introduces RDR to a Nintendo platform for the first time, making it a more appealing proposition than on PS4. The £40 price tag is still seen as too high, considering the missing multiplayer component.

The Switch has a busy week ahead with a dozen noteworthy new releases. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a highly anticipated eShop release, is gaining attention. It is a homage to Jet Set Radio and features graffiti, cop chases, tricks, dancing, and a stylish aesthetic.

The new Switch iteration of Vampire Survivors is receiving positive reviews. The game is a highly addictive auto-shooter that allows players to level up rapidly and become overpowered to fight off waves of enemies. For £3.99, it offers a lot of content.

The Switch misses out on Team17’s Gord but gains Moving Out 2, a co-op moving out simulator. Moving Out 2 has received an 8/10 rating, with Nintendo Life praising its good vibes and intricate challenges that lead to moments of celebration and frustration.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, a deckbuilder game from Devolver Digital, has received a 9/10 rating. It is described as one of the most creative and ethereal deckbuilders out there.

Marble It Up! Ultra, a spiritual successor to Marble Blast Ultra, has achieved high scores in the multiplayer party game genre. The Metacritic score for the Xbox Series version currently sits at 88%.

Other releases include PQube’s Die After Sunset, Atari’s Quantum: Recharged, Sometimes You’s Astro Flame: Starfighter, Kemco’s Chrome Wolf, SHINOBI NON GRATA, and WayForward’s Xtreme Sports.

In terms of eShop releases, Vampire Survivors offers an addictive gothic horror experience for £3.99. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a graffiti-themed game, allows players to dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, and face off with the police. Red Dead Redemption, a critically acclaimed predecessor to Red Dead Redemption 2, is available for £39.99. Moving Out 2 offers co-op moving out challenges for £24.99. Die After Sunset is a roguelite shooter that takes players on an action-packed adventure through time for £16.99. Hello Engineer is an upcoming game about kids from the Inventors club exploring an abandoned amusement park.

