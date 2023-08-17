CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Red Dead Redemption Now Available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Consoles

The highly anticipated release of Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation consoles has finally arrived. However, fans hoping for a full remake of the game may be disappointed to learn that it is a port rather than a remake. Despite this, the port has received criticism for its high price point of £40 for a 13-year-old game.

Despite the high price, there is one small upgrade for those playing on the PlayStation 4 Pro. The PlayStation Store listing for the game mentions that it is “PS4 Pro enhanced,” although specific details on the enhancements are scarce. Given that the Xbox version of the game has 4K support on the Xbox Series X, it can be assumed that PS4 Pro users will also enjoy similar enhancements, although Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed this.

Currently, the port of Red Dead Redemption is only available for digital purchase. Physical copies of the game will be released on October 13, with pre-orders already open. Both versions of the game include access to the Undead Nightmare expansion, which was not available for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans can now enjoy the immersive Western world of Red Dead Redemption on their favorite Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles.

