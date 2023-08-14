Red Dead Redemption Fans Hopeful for PC Port Despite Disappointment

It is not an ideal time to be a Red Dead Redemption fan, as Rockstar Games recently announced the release of the original game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, much to the disappointment of many fans who were expecting a remaster or remake using Red Dead Redemption 2’s engine.

Fans have expressed their discontent over the decision to charge £40 for a straight port of a 13-year-old game. Additionally, they are puzzled as to why Red Dead Redemption has not been announced for PC, especially considering that Red Dead Redemption 2 and other Rockstar titles are already available on Steam.

Fortunately, there may be hope on the horizon for a PC port of Red Dead Redemption. According to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, the decision to release a PC port ultimately lies with the creative teams behind the game. Zelnick explained that if there is a strong vision for a PC version, it is likely to happen. However, if not, they may opt to release it in its original form or consider remastering or remaking it based on the title’s potential and consumer demand.

Given the high demand for a PC port of Red Dead Redemption, along with the potential for modding opportunities, many fans remain hopeful that it will be released sooner rather than later. However, as loyal fans are well aware, hope can be a double-edged sword.