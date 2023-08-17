CityLife

Red Dead Redemption Makes Its Way to Switch and PS4

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Red Dead Redemption, one of Rockstar’s most beloved games, has always been difficult to play for those without an Xbox or PlayStation 3. However, the long-awaited ports for the Switch and PS4 have finally arrived, allowing more players to experience the game. Having played the Switch version myself, I can say that it holds up well, even in portable mode. However, the lack of new features, improved visuals, and occasional performance issues make its $50 price tag questionable.

Released in 2010, Red Dead Redemption is an exceptional open-world action game set in the Wild West. Players follow the story of John Marston, a gunslinger on a mission to take down his former gang members to protect his family. The game received numerous Game of the Year awards on PS3 and Xbox 360. In 2010, the single-player paid expansion Undead Nightmare was released, adding a thrilling zombie-themed mini-campaign.

Despite the success of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar did not release updated versions of the original game until now. It’s disappointing that a PC port was never made, but Switch and PS4 owners can now enjoy the game. (Xbox One and Series X/S owners already had access to the game through backward compatibility.)

Now, let’s focus on the positives: Red Dead Redemption runs smoothly on the Nintendo Switch. While I had concerns about the Switch’s capabilities and the quality of the port, it performed admirably. Whether played in handheld mode or with the console docked, the game provides a satisfying experience with no visual issues or significant performance problems. In fact, playing the game in docked mode with the Switch’s Pro controller made me forget I was playing a 13-year-old game on Nintendo’s console.

That being said, this port is not without its flaws. The framerate may drop in busy areas or intense combat situations, which was also a problem in the original Xbox 360 and PS3 versions. Additionally, the lack of online features and multiplayer modes is disappointing. The game still retains its Xbox 360-era graphics, with outdated textures, models, and animations that can appear jerky from a distance.

Considering these drawbacks, it seems odd to sell an outdated game for $50 without any visual enhancements or a 60fps option. However, the inclusion of the Undead Nightmare expansion adds value and is still enjoyable to play. Despite its flaws, Red Dead Redemption remains a timeless game with its excellent art design and immersive atmosphere. If you can look past its age, playing it on the toilet may be an enticing opportunity.

