Red Dead Redemption: An Updated Release with Improved Image Quality and Anti-Aliasing

Rockstar’s highly acclaimed game, Red Dead Redemption, released in 2010 on Xbox 360 and PS3, leaving fans eager for a modern port or a PC version. While backward compatibility support for Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles provided a resolution boost, the game had been absent from the current console generation. However, after 13 long years, an updated release finally arrived, bringing both positive and negative aspects to the port.

One key improvement in the PS4 version is the enhanced image quality across all tested consoles. A comparison between PlayStation and Xbox equivalents reveals a more stable image on PlayStation, with sharp and solid geometric elements and foliage. Xbox Series X, running at 2160p with 2x MSAA, exhibits obvious jagged edges and an unstable resolve in comparison.

Interestingly, the PS4 and PS5 versions utilize AMD’s FSR2 for anti-aliasing, even though the game already runs at a native 4K resolution. This implementation provides smooth and clean visuals on PlayStation consoles. The PlayStation code also includes a toggle to switch to FXAA, a post-process anti-aliasing method, but this results in more image breakup and rough edges.

Apart from image quality, the list of enhancements is limited. The Xbox Series X and One X versions essentially run the original Xbox 360 code with higher resolution and anisotropic filtering. Therefore, the PS5 version should have received more improvements, but they are minimal.

Another notable difference between the PlayStation and Xbox versions is the shadow quality. The PS5 version exhibits higher resolution shadow maps, while Xbox consoles suffer from messy shadows at a distance and rough-looking self-shadows on character models. However, the higher resolution on PS5 combined with original shadow filtering results in a slightly harsh look in some scenes.

The PlayStation version also presents a slightly different gamma presentation compared to the Xbox versions, preserving shadow detail without any TV processing. Additionally, the models, textures, and level of detail remain similar between the two consoles.

Unfortunately, the game’s user interface (UI) has not been updated to match the new output resolution. The UI elements in Red Dead Redemption still largely utilize 720p assets, resulting in a muddy appearance on higher-resolution displays.

Overall, the updated release of Red Dead Redemption offers improved image quality, better anti-aliasing, and enhanced shadow quality on PlayStation consoles. However, the lack of significant visual enhancements and the outdated UI may disappoint some players.