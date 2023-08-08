CityLife

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Red Dead Redemption Coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

Rockstar Games has announced that the classic Western game, Red Dead Redemption, will be released on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 on August 17th. Originally released over a decade ago for the PS3 and Xbox 360, the game will now be compatible with newer Xbox consoles as well.

The new conversion of Red Dead Redemption is being handled by Double Eleven, a studio founded by former Rockstar developers in 2009. The re-release will also include the Undead Nightmare single-player campaign, where players can battle hordes of zombies as John Marston.

The game will be priced at $49.99 in the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store. Physical releases are expected to hit stores on October 13th. Additionally, the game will now support various new languages, including simplified and traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

While this release is not a remake or remaster itself, it follows the trend of recent video game remakes. Other popular titles that have been remade or remastered include Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Advance Wars, Link’s Awakening, Final Fantasy VII, System Shock, The Last of Us, and upcoming projects like The Witcher and Super Mario RPG.

In addition to the Red Dead Redemption release, Rockstar Games is also working on Grand Theft Auto VI, which was confirmed after a major leak of more than 90 videos surfaced online last year.

