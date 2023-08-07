Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Rockstar Games has revealed that the popular game Red Dead Redemption, along with its zombie add-on Undead Nightmare, will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from August 17. The port is being handled by UK developer Double Eleven Studios, and it will also be compatible with the PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility.

The release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch is not a remaster or a remake, but it does come with some new features. The game now supports additional languages, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

Red Dead Redemption will be priced at $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store, with physical copies hitting stores on October 13.

Unfortunately, there is no information about a PC or Xbox version at this time. While Red Dead Redemption is already available on modern Xbox consoles through backwards compatibility, PC players may be disappointed as there has never been an official PC release for the game.

The storyline of Red Dead Redemption follows the protagonist, John Marston, on a journey across the American west and Mexico as he hunts down the remaining members of the Van der Linde Gang. The game acts as a prequel to the events of Red Dead Redemption 2.

In addition to the main game, the Nintendo Switch and PS4 versions will also include the Undead Nightmare expansion, which allows players to battle against hordes of zombies.

This announcement brings excitement for fans of Red Dead Redemption who own PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles. However, PC and Xbox players will have to wait for further information regarding the game’s availability on their platforms.