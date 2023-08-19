Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Remakes Most-Hated Antagonist

One of the latest mods for Red Dead Redemption 2 has completely remade the model of the first game’s most-hated antagonist. The re-release of the mod brings the character, Agent Ross, into the Red Dead Redemption 2 style.

Agent Ross played a significant role in the first game as he hunted down the protagonist, John Marston. He also appeared in the second game, acting as a prequel, to have conversations with Arthur Morgan about the Van Der Linde Gang.

The recreated model of Agent Ross was shared on Reddit by TheKey32, the creator of the mod. The creator mentioned that they made the mod because Rockstar, the game developer, didn’t remake Agent Ross themselves. Fans praised the mod for its detailed craftsmanship and also took the opportunity to express their disappointment with Rockstar for not investing in a more substantial re-release.

Despite the lack of an official remake from Rockstar, some fans have taken matters into their own hands by creating mods that bring elements from the first game into Red Dead Redemption 2. These mods add characters, locations, and other content from the original game.

While many fans still hope for a full-on remake of the first game, it seems unlikely as Rockstar is likely focusing its resources on the development of Grand Theft Auto VI. In the meantime, players can enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2 and explore the world with the added content provided by modders.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, giving players the opportunity to experience the wild west in all its glory.