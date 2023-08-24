Abrupt Sea Ice Loss in Antarctica Leads to Widespread Breeding Failure of Emperor Penguins

The spring season of 2022 witnessed record-low sea ice extent in Antarctica, which persisted throughout the year. This significant reduction in sea ice had a profound impact on the breeding success of emperor penguin colonies in the central and eastern Bellingshausen Sea region. Satellite imagery from the Sentinel2 was used to provide evidence of this breeding failure, which is the first of its kind linked to large-scale sea ice contraction.

Emperor penguins heavily rely on stable sea ice for various stages of their life cycle, including breeding, moulting, and foraging. The breeding sites of these penguins require stable land-fast ice from April to January to ensure successful breeding. However, with the rapid decline in sea ice extent, the emperor penguins’ breeding sites have become unstable, resulting in widespread breeding failure.

The impact of climate change-driven sea ice loss on emperor penguins has been a subject of concern for several years. Studies have shown that if current warming rates continue, around 90% of emperor penguin colonies will be at risk of extinction by the end of this century. Conservation efforts and protection measures have been partially successful but have not fully addressed the population declines associated with projected sea ice loss.

In the central and eastern part of the Bellingshausen Sea, there are five known emperor penguin colonies. These colonies, including Rothschild Island, Verdi Inlet, Smyley Island, Bryan Peninsula, and Pfrogner Point, were discovered using satellite imagery in recent years. The populations of these colonies have been counted using high-resolution imagery. Only Rothschild Island has been visited, and aerial surveys have been conducted for Smyley Island, while the others remain unexplored.

By early December 2022, the sea ice extent in Antarctica was already tracking the all-time low recorded in 2021. The Bellingshausen Sea region, in particular, experienced the most significant negative anomaly, with some areas witnessing a complete loss of sea ice concentration in November. This event had a severe impact on emperor penguin breeding success across the region.

Four out of the five emperor penguin colonies in the Bellingshausen Sea were affected by early sea ice loss, coinciding with the intense sea ice anomaly in November. The breeding failure occurred in the areas where the sea ice loss was most pronounced. This breeding failure highlights the vulnerability of emperor penguins to climate change-induced sea ice loss and underscores the urgent need for further conservation measures to protect these iconic Antarctic species.

Sources:

– Sentinel2 satellite imagery

– National Snow and Ice Data Centre, Boulder, Colorado

– ERA5 data from C3S/ECMWF