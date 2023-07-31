China’s Response to Deepfake Technology: Regulations and Challenges

AI-Deep Synthesis, also known as deepfake, is a technology that can generate or manipulate image, audio, or video content that appears realistic but is not authentic. While it has various applications in entertainment, education, art, journalism, and political satire, it also poses serious risks to individuals and society, such as identity theft, fraud, defamation, misinformation, and cyberbullying.

China has seen a rise in face swap fraud cases involving deepfake technology, raising public awareness and concern about its potential harms. One notable case involved a Chinese influencer whose face was swapped with a porn actress in a viral video, leading to the illegal industry chain behind deepfake technology being reported to the police. This incident reminded people of the privacy concerns surrounding the deepfake app ZAO, which was removed from app stores in 2019.

There have also been cases of criminals using deepfake technology to scam victims into transferring money or disclosing personal information. For instance, a legal representative of a technology company in Fuzhou lost 4.3 million yuan (about $612,000) after having a video chat with someone pretending to be his friend through AI-powered face-swapping technology.

To address these issues, China has implemented regulations specifically targeting AI and deep synthesis technology. These regulations include the Administrative Provisions on Algorithm Recommendation for Internet Information Services, the Administrative Provisions on Deep Synthesis of Internet Information Services, and the Interim Administrative Measures for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services. They aim to balance the development and use of AI technology while ensuring user protection and addressing concerns related to cybersecurity, data security, personal information protection, and intellectual property.

According to these regulations, platforms and apps that enable deepfake functions have certain responsibilities. They must inform users about the provision of algorithm recommendation services, establish rules and systems for information security, data protection, and emergency response, and conduct security assessments for products with public opinion attributes or social mobilization capabilities.

However, implementing and enforcing these regulations is not without challenges, particularly in finding the right balance between AI innovation and the protection of individual and social interests. Regulators and authorities worldwide are facing similar challenges in their efforts to regulate deepfake technology.

Overall, China’s regulations emphasize the responsibilities of platforms and apps in combating the negative impacts of deepfake technology.