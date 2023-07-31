Revolutionizing Reasoning with Large Language Models

Each day, Large Language Models (LLMs) make remarkable progress, transforming various tasks such as text generation, sentiment classification, and data analysis. These models excel in automation, driving productivity and efficiency. However, one area where LLMs struggle is reasoning, which requires human-like abilities.

Researchers have now introduced a new framework called Reasoning via Planning (RAP) to address this limitation. RAP equips LLMs with the capability to perform intricate reasoning by treating it as planning and employing advanced algorithms. Unlike LLMs, humans possess an internal world model that enables them to simulate actions and their effects for complex tasks. RAP aims to bridge this gap.

By using a library, RAP enables LLMs to engage in multi-step reasoning by searching for the optimal reasoning chain. It balances exploration and exploitation through the concepts of ‘World Model’ and ‘Reward’. This approach has been successfully applied to challenging problems in mathematical reasoning and logical inference, surpassing baseline methods and achieving impressive results.

The LLM constructs a reasoning tree by continuously evaluating the best possible reasoning steps using its world model. It refines its reasoning by exploring alternative options and improving its decisions. RAP offers cutting-edge reasoning algorithms, intuitive visualization, and compatibility with other LLM libraries. Its flexibility in designing rewards, states, and actions makes it a versatile framework for a wide range of reasoning tasks.

The introduction of RAP has the potential to revolutionize reasoning in LLMs and open doors for AI systems to achieve human-level strategic thinking and planning. With its advancements, LLMs can move closer to simulating human-like reasoning abilities.

For more information about RAP and the LLM Reasoners Project, visit the RAP Paper, LLM Reasoners Project Page, and GitHub.